United lifts ground stop after tech glitch: FAA

(NewsNation) — United Airlines has lifted a ground stop for the U.S. and Canada, the Federal Aviation Administration said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday.

United Airlines, in a tweet of its own, also confirmed the ground stop had ended.

The airline said in a statement it had previously asked the FAA to pause its departures nationwide after a “systemwide technology issue.”

“We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed,” United said. “We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on X that he was aware of the ground stop and that the FAA is receiving information about its cause.

Those affected can go to flightrights.gov for more information about customer service commitments enforced by the Department of Transportation, Buttigieg said.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.