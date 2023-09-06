United flights allowed to take off after systemwide outage

Alix Martichoux

Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – United Airlines flights were briefly stuck on the tarmac Tuesday due to a “systemwide technology issue,” the company said on social media.

All flights scheduled to take off were being held at their departure airports, the airline said at 12:38 p.m. Central Time. Flights that were already airborne were allowed to remain in the air and continue toward their planned destinations.

Flights were allowed to resume taking off around 12:50 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.

No more details on the reason for the outage were given.

Travel

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation