Video of reclining seat spawns debate over airplane etiquette

(NewsNation) — A viral video of passengers arguing over a reclining seat has set off a global debate about airplane etiquette.

In that video, a woman complains a fellow passenger was pushing against her seat the entire flight and then argues she’s allowed to push her seat back.

A survey last year found passengers are annoyed by reclined seats, but it found that kicking the back of a seat is the absolute most annoying behavior someone can experience on an airplane.

Etiquette expert Dianne Gottsman argued that both sides may have a point.

“Someone reclines back, it sends the message that they’re not being respectful of the person behind them unless they ask first or they’re aware of whether or not it’s going to be inconvenient, but the other person, any person, who is pushing on someone else’s seat is also not being respectful,” she said.