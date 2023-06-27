Will weather, tech fails impact your summer travel?

FILE – A traveler looks at a flight board with delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Thousands of air travelers faced flight cancellations and delays this weekend as thunderstorms traveled across the U.S. East Coast and Midwest. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — With less than one week until the Fourth of July holiday weekend, travel experts are encouraging travelers to pack their patience.

AAA predicts 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or farther from home over the holiday weekend, marking a record high for the holiday. The previous record was 49 million travelers in 2019.

The surge comes as airports and roads are already packed amid peak summer travel.

More than 3,600 flights have been canceled or delayed so far Tuesday, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

Thousands of air travelers faced flight cancellations and delays this weekend and Monday as thunderstorms rolled in across the U.S. East Coast and Midwest, amid peak summer travel.

In addition to bad weather, technology failure also contributed to causing airline disruptions. The Federal Aviation Administration briefly paused operations at Washington, D.C.-area airports Sunday evening due to a problem with the communications system at a major air traffic control facility. Departures resumed after repairs were completed.

Arrival rates at United’s Newark Liberty International Airport hub were reduced by 40% and departure rates by 75%. United CEO Scott Kirby called the delays and cancelations “almost certainly a reflection of understaffing and lower experience at the FAA.”

Flight delays are up compared to last summer. AirHelp, the industry expert for tracking flight disruptions, predicts certain airports will see the worst troubles.

Due to the location of their hubs, United Airlines is experiencing higher delays and cancellations. Travelers are advised to stay updated on airline notifications ahead of the holiday weekend.