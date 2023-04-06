What to expect at the 2023 New York Auto Show

(NewsNation) — It’s time to rev your engines — the New York International Auto Show is officially in full gear this weekend.

For more than 120 years, New York City has been the stage for one of the biggest auto shows in the nation, unveiling the most exciting models and latest on- and off-road technology. Millions attend the event every year.

Dozens of never-before-seen cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, from a number of brands, are set to be shown, according to Reuters.

Carscoops reported that the Hyundai Motor Group was the biggest presence at the show’s Press Day. Hyundai unveiled the 2024 Kona N Line and Electric, and also, the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept, according to Carscoops.

An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge and a battery-powered people-hauling Kia SUV were also among the new vehicles being introduced.

Doors to the New York International Auto Show officially open on Friday, April 7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.