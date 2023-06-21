Campaign spokesperson calls Trump indictment ‘a fake case’

(NewsNation) — Trump campaign spokesperson Liz Harrington is describing the former president’s federal indictment as a “fake case.”

During an interview with NewsNation’s Blake Burman on “The Hill on NewsNation,” Harrington said: “This all is a fake case.”

Harrington believes the charges will “fall apart” and “Trump will be vindicated once again.”

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges, including 31 under the Espionage Act for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

The indictment accuses him of illegally retaining classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them.

Investigators reported recovering documents including sensitive national security information about the military and U.S. nuclear weapons, as well as military contingency plans and correspondence involving foreign leaders.

Trump is the first former president to face federal charges. Judge Aileen Cannon set an initial August 14 trial date for the case.