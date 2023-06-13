Trump will ‘turn this into reality TV,’ Mulvaney says

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges Tuesday as a swarm of media and protesters stood outside a Miami courthouse.

NewsNation political contributor Mick Mulvaney says the former president will use the publicity from his arraignment to his advantage, and Trump will “turn this into reality TV” moving forward.

“He doesn’t hear the bad news,” Mulvaney said. “If his lawyers laid out 99 things that could go wrong for him and one thing that could go right, you can expect him to talk about the one thing that could go right.”

Already Trump has used the indictment to fundraise, and he’s maintaining a healthy lead in the polls over his Republican primary opponents.

His team also has sought to use a separate New York state indictment to his advantage.

“If DA Alvin Bragg brings this case, it will not only serve to coalesce President Trump’s support, but it will become the single largest in-kind contribution to a federal campaign in political history,” Taylor Budowich, head of the Trump-aligned MAGA, Inc. PAC, wrote in a memo in March.

The Hill contributed to this report.