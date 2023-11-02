Eric Trump takes stand in civil fraud suit against his father

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Eric Trump testified Thursday at the civil fraud trial over whether his father overstated his wealth to banks and insurers, a case that threatens former President Donald Trump’s real estate empire.

Eric Trump has spent several days at the trial, often on the days his dad has been there. He’s commented sporadically, mostly on social media.

Donald Trump Jr. also resumed testimony Thursday, addressing additional questions from lawyers with the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

During his appearance Wednesday, he exhibited a relaxed and amiable demeanor, even sharing lighthearted moments with the judge. His testimony lasted nearly an hour and a half, during which he emphasized he had little involvement in preparing financial documents at the Trump Organization.

Instead, Donald Trump Jr. stated that their company hires accountants to manage such affairs, and neither he nor his brother had any hands-on participation in preparing financial statements for their properties. He also mentioned that Allen Weisselberg, the former CFO of Trump’s company and now a convicted felon, oversaw the company’s finances.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump assumed operational control of the Trump Organization during their father’s presidential term.

Similar to his father, Donald Trump Jr. views the trial as a witch hunt.

In his March 2023 deposition, Eric Trump testified, “I don’t think I’ve had any involvement in the Statement of Financial Condition, to the best of my knowledge.” He appeared to minimize his role as a top company executive, testifying that he tried to remain “siloed into the things I care and are passionate about” while sharing management responsibilities with his brother.

“I’m a construction, concrete and on-the-ground operations guy,” Eric Trump said, according to a deposition transcript posted on the case docket.

Questioned at another point about decision-making earlier in his career, Eric Trump said: “I pour concrete. I operate properties. I don’t focus on appraisals between a law firm and Cushman. This is just not what I do in my day-to-day responsibilities.”

Amid these events, New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against the Trump family for fraudulent activities.

Additionally, the judge has already issued a ruling in which he expressed his belief that Donald Trump and his sons provided false information about their net worth and inflated property values to secure loans and insurance premiums.

James seeks a $250 million fine and requests the judge impose a permanent ban on Donald Trump and his two sons from conducting business in New York, as well as a five-year probation on acquiring or selling commercial real estate properties.

Ivanka Trump was removed from the lawsuit in June, but she was compelled to provide her account of working within the family business and her testimony is scheduled for Nov. 8. On Wednesday, her lawyers appealed Judge Arthur Engoron’s decision to require her testimony.

Donald Trump will testify on Monday. On Wednesday, the former president voiced his opinion on Truth Social, urging the judge to “leave my children alone” and criticizing the judge as a “disgrace to the legal profession.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.