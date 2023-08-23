Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani surrenders in Georgia

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ATLANTA (NewsNation) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani turned himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Before Giuliani surrendered, his attorneys were seen walking into the Fulton County Courthouse to negotiate a bond. Lawyers for Giuliani, who was booked into Fulton County Jail, said bond is set at $150,000.

Sidney Powell, one of Trump’s campaign attorneys for the 2020 election, was booked as well with a $100,000 bond. Powell is one of several people accused of a breach of voting equipment in southern Georgia.

NOW: The attorneys representing @RudyGiuliani have arrived at the Fulton County Courthouse to "negotiate a bond." The former NYC MAYOR not with them but expected to surrender later today. pic.twitter.com/57aP1nV1bf — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) August 23, 2023

The former New York mayor, 79, was indicted last week along with Trump and 17 others.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said they participated in a wide-ranging conspiracy to subvert the will of the voters after Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden in November 2020.

Giuliani faces charges related to his work as a lawyer for Trump after the general election, including making false statements and soliciting false testimony, conspiring to create phony paperwork and asking state lawmakers to violate their oath of office to appoint an alternate slate of pro-Trump electors.

He has maintained his innocence.

“I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney,” Giuliani told reporters as he left his apartment in New York on Wednesday.

Trump has said he plans to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. His bond has been set at $200,000.

Giuliani criticized the indictment of lawyers who had worked for Trump and said the justice system was being politicized.

Trump is expected to host a $100,000 per person fundraiser to aid Giuliani’s legal defense, the Daily Beast reports. The event, scheduled for Sept. 7. will be held at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to an invite posted by The New York Times’ Shane Goldmacher.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.