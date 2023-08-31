Trump’s Georgia trial can be televised, Fulton County judge rules

(NewsNation) — A Fulton County, Georgia, judge ruled Thursday that all proceedings in the state’s election interference case against former President Donald Trump can be livestreamed and televised.

Judge Scott McAfee said he will also be following precedent by allowing the trial to be broadcast on the Fulton County Court YouTube page, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Trump and 18 co-defendants have been charged with scheming to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spent more than two years investigating, and the group was indicted earlier this month.

McAfee also ruled journalists will be able to use computers and phones for non-recording purposes inside the courtroom.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and waived his appearance at his arraignment next week.