Georgia co-defendant claims DA hired romantic partner to prosecute Trump

(NewsNation) — A defendant in the Georgia election interference case involving former President Donald Trump has accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of misconduct, claiming she improperly hired an alleged romantic partner to prosecute Trump.

In new court filings, Willis and a top prosecutor in the case have been accused of engaging in an “improper” romantic relationship, making the indictment “fatally defective.” The filing defendant Mike Roman has called for both prosecutors to be disqualified from the case.

Roman, a Philadelphia-based political operative, served as Trump’s director of Election Day operations on his 2020 reelection campaign and faces seven criminal charges. He has not provided any hard evidence to back his accusations against Willis.

Roman’s lawyer, Ashleigh Merchant, claimed in court papers that “sources close” to both Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade indicated the pair are involved in an “ongoing, personal and romantic relationship.”

Willis and Wade allegedly traveled to “traditional vacation destinations” together — such as the Caribbean and Napa Valley — and have been seen in private together “in and about the Atlanta area,” according to Trump co-defendant claims. The filing did not include documentation of those alleged trips.

The filing also claims that “sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney” said an ongoing, personal relationship between the pair that began before the election interference case was initiated. The Hill has not independently confirmed these claims.

Trump responded to these claims on his social media platform Truth Social, saying Willis financially benefitted from her relationship with Wade after assigning him to Trump’s case.

“In other words, he was paid a ‘fortune,’ & then took ‘Beautiful’ Fani on expensive, but all paid for by Georgia, vacations to faraway lands!” Trump wrote in his post.

Plus, Merchant continues to argue Willis had not received the proper approval to appoint Wade as the prosecutor to the case, The New York Times reported. As a result of the misconduct, Merchant claims the entire case should be dismissed, the report said.

Willis and Wade have not yet commented on the allegations against them.

The Hill contributed to this report.