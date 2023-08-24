Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the House Committee on the Judiciary, speaks during an oversight hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(NewsNation) — House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan launched a formal inquiry into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday regarding her probe of former President Donald Trump.

Specifically, Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, said the committee is looking into whether the Fulton County DA’s office coordinated with federal officials in its indictment of former President Donald Trump, which he called “politicized.”

“Your indictment and prosecution implicate substantial federal interests, and the circumstances surrounding your actions raise serious concerns about whether such actions are politically motivated,” Jordan wrote in a letter to Willis. “Given the weighty federal interests at stake, the Committee is conducting oversight of this matter to determine whether any legislative reforms are appropriate or necessary.”

Trump is set to surrender Thursday on charges that he attempted to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Willis charged Trump, as well as 18 co-defendants, under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law.

In a letter sent to Willis, Jordan demanded information and communications Willis had with the Department of Justice and other Executive Branch officials, as well as information on federal funding the Fulton County District Attorney’s office receives.

Jordan asked for this information by Sept. 7.

The letter cites Willis’ timing of her prosecution of Trump as a reason to be concerned about her motivation.

News outlets, Jordan wrote, reported that Willis directed her office to open an investigation into Trump, but charges were not brought until two-and-a-half years later, at a time when the former president is campaigning for the Republican presidential election.

“Moreover, you have requested that the trial in this matter begin on March 4, 2024, the day before Super Tuesday and eight days before the Georgia presidential primary,” Jordan said. “It is therefore unsurprising many have speculated that this indictment and prosecution are designed to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.”

Trump’s indictment, Jordan said, appears to be an attempt to use “state criminal law” to regulate federal officers’ conduct. He also questioned whether the office coordinated with Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith during the course of the investigation. Smith is the federal prosecutor leading the Jan. 6 investigation into Trump.

“News outlets have reported that your office and Mr. Smith “interviewed many of the same witnesses and reviewed much of the same evidence” in reaching your decision to indict President Trump,” Jordan said. “The House Committee on the Judiciary (Committee) thus may investigate whether federal law enforcement agencies or officials were involved in your investigation or indictment.”

A spokesman for Willis’ office declined comment to Bloomberg. The Fulton County District Attorney previously wrote, though, in a memo to staff, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that her office has “no personal feelings against those we investigate or prosecute and we should not express any,” and that, “This is business, it will never be personal.”

NewsNation digital producer Cassie Buchman contributed to this article.