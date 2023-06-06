House Republicans request documents on special counsel probe

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 09: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) presides over a hearing of the Weaponization of the Federal Government Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on February 09, 2023 in Washington, DC. This was the first hearing of the new subcommittee, created by a sharply divided Congress to scrutinize what Republican members have charged is an effort by the federal government to target and silence conservatives. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — House Republicans are requesting documents regarding the investigation into classified documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, submitted the request to Attorney General Merrick Garland on behalf of the House Judiciary Committee, specifically requesting documents regarding the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago and the scope of special counsel Jack Smith‘s investigation into the former president.

The FBI searched Mar-a-Lago in August 2022, in an effort to retrieve sensitive documents Trump had failed to turn over to the National Archives as mandated by law. Trump described the search as a “raid” and House Republicans have launched an investigation into the FBI’s actions.

Smith was appointed to oversee the investigation, as well as an investigation into Trump’s actions leading up to and on the day of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. On Monday, lawyers representing Trump met with Department of Justice officials, including Smith, leading to speculation that Smith might be close to filing charges against Trump.

Previously, the department has declined requests for documents surrounding the search.

Trump is not the only political leader who has been found to have classified documents in an unsecured location. Sensitive documents were also found at a home and office belonging to President Joe Biden, as well as former Vice President Mike Pence‘s home.