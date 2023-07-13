Jared Kushner asked if Trump acknowledged 2020 loss

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(NewsNation) — Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was questioned by federal prosecutors whether or not the former president privately acknowledged he lost the 2020 election, according to a report by The New York Times.

In recent weeks, federal prosecutors have questioned multiple witnesses in their investigation into Trump.

A person briefed on the matter told The New York Times that Kushner testified before a grand jury at the federal courthouse in Washington last month. He reportedly said it was his impression that Trump believed the election was stolen.

The New York Times speculates the questioning of Kushner shows that prosecutors are “trying to establish whether Trump was acting with corrupt intent.”

Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin also also questioned by prosecutors.

“In that moment I think he knew he lost,” Griffin told the House committee, according to The New York Times report.