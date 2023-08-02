Trump indictment: Answering key legal questions

  • Donald Trump was indicted for alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election
  • He maintains his innocence and still says that the election was stolen
  • Analyst Jesse Weber tackles legal matters that are likely to arise

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump is due to appear in court Thursday to face charges in a third criminal indictment that details a widespread effort by him and associates to overturn the 2020 election.

The indictment includes six co-conspirators and outlines a pressure campaign against former Vice President Mike Pence to go along with a plan to reject a slate of Electoral College electors.

The case has been assigned to an Obama-appointed judge who has handed down some of the harshest punishments against Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol rioters.

Will the co-conspirators be indicted? Is a venue change possible? Can Trump’s defense hold up in court?

Jesse Weber, a Law & Crime Network host and a NewsNation legal contributor, joined “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” on Wednesday to answer those key legal questions.

