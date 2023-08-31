Kemp pushes back on efforts to impeach Fulton County DA

FILE – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State address on the House floor of the state Capitol on Jan. 25, 2023 in Atlanta. The Republican Kemp signed a law on Friday, May 5, creating a commission that can discipline and remove elected prosecutors, saying the measure will curb “far-left prosecutors” who are “making our communities less safe.” (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File)

(NewsNation) — In a press conference, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he sees no reason for impeachment proceedings against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“As long as I’m governor, we’re going to follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps or harms politically,” Kemp said.

He reiterated his commitment to upholding the oath of office he took as a public service, vowing to follow the law regardless of political implications.

After Willis indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 of his associates on 13 charges related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Republicans have called for her to be removed.

Trump has led the charge, while some Georgia Republicans have responded by suggesting a special session of the legislature be called to impeach Willis. Other suggestions have included changing the law to allow Kemp to pardon Trump, should he be convicted, or defunding the district attorney’s office.

Kemp called the efforts “political theater” and pushed back specifically on the suggestion that Willis’ office be defunded. State Sen. Colton Moore is one Republican who has pushed the idea and even warned of a civil war if Willis isn’t defunded.

“If he’s wanting to defund a district attorney, it’s going to defund all of them,” Kemp said. “But let me let me just say this, these are the distractions that get you to lose elections.”