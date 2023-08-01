How will latest Trump indictment impact popularity?

  • Donald Trump indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 election
  • Two previous indictments seem to have boosted Trump's poll numbers
  • 'This is a really pivotal case': Democratic strategist
(NewsNation) — Two previous indictments haven’t blunted former President Donald Trump’s support among Republican voters; in fact, they seem to have boosted his poll numbers.

Will a third indictment have the same effect?

“This is a really pivotal case,” Democratic strategist Johanna Maska said during an appearance on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “It undermines our institutions, which are more fragile than I think people think.”

Maska expects that the majority of Republicans will continue to support the former president.

A Ipsos poll, released in July, revealed that more than 20% of surveyed Republicans said certain criminal charges against Trump have made them more likely to support him in the 2024 election.

Additionally, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll, President Joe Biden and Trump are currently tied in the polls, despite 51% of those surveyed saying they think Trump has committed “serious federal crimes.”

