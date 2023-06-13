Live Coverage: Trump set to be arraigned in Miami

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned on federal charges in Miami on Tuesday, the first time in history a former president has faced a federal indictment.

Trump is facing 37 charges related to classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home. According to prosecutors, Trump retained classified documents related to national defense, refused to turn the documents over to the National Archives when requested and obstructed a federal investigation to locate the material. Trump has maintained his innocence and called the charges a political move.

Follow here for news and analysis of the arraignment: