NEW YORK (WPIX) — Celebrities, protesters and supporters clashed at a Manhattan rally for former President Donald Trump Tuesday morning, forcing police to escort staunch Trump supporter Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., out of the event minutes after she arrived.
Greene briefly addressed the crowd on a loudspeaker before officers ushered the Georgia politician through a wild crowd at Collect Pond Park less than 10 minutes after she arrived at the rally.
“Loser, loser,” a crowd could be heard yelling at Greene as cops shuffled her to safety.
Greene announced she was making an appearance at the pro-Trump rally on Monday ahead of the former president’s arraignment, prompting Trump detractors to make an appearance, including New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.
U.S. Rep George Santos, R-N.Y., was also met by jeers at the rally. The embattled Republican said he was there to support Trump.
“As many supporters as he can get. I showed up,” Santos said.
The New York Police Department set up barriers separating the clashing crowds of protesters and Trump supporters. But some skirmishes couldn’t be prevented, including a confrontation between a sage-burning Trump supporter and a “Daily Show” comedian.
The former president was indicted last week by a grand jury in connection with a six-figure payment made in 2016 to allegedly hide an extramarital affair. Trump has called the charges “political persecution” and has denied the extramarital affair and any wrongdoing.