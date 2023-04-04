(NewsNation) — Former acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney thinks Donald Trump feels optimistic after watching the public’s reaction to his arraignment Tuesday.

Trump was arraigned Tuesday on 34 first-degree felony charges of falsifying business records.

“His spirits have got to go up, there’s no question about it,” Mulvaney said during “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

Mulvaney pointed out that even longtime Trump critics criticized the arraignment Tuesday. Among those voicing their disapproval was Sen. Mitt Romney, who said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “stretched to reach criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda.”

“Even former Obama officials are saying that they don’t understand exactly why this is happening,” said Mulvaney. “All of that combines to probably put him (Trump) in a really, really good and upbeat mood.”

Watch the full interview with Mick Mulvaney in the player above.