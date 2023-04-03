Trump indictment judge hates the ‘media circus’: Analyst

(NewsNation) — In anticipation of former President Donald Trump’s historic arraignment, questions arise about what exactly will happen on Tuesday. One legal analyst says the judge hearing Trump’s plea won’t tolerate any drama.

“This judge does not like the media circus. He wants to keep everything to the charges, what’s relevant to the charges, he does not like distractions in the courtroom, he’s not going to be one who wants to hear about political type arguments or the politicization of the process,” said legal analyst Misty Marris. “He is very, very strict and stringent on the law and the rule of court.”

Marris joined “NewsNation Live” to discuss what steps will likely be followed on Tuesday.

“Because he is the former president, he has Secret Service protection for the rest of his life. So it’s going to be a bit different than your typical defendant walking into the courtroom because of those protections that are going to be in place in the considerations of the Secret Service,” said Marris.

