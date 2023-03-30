Trump indictment: What happens next?

File – Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(NewsNation) — A grand jury on Thursday voted to indict former President Donald Trump, though it’s uncertain when he might turn himself in or be arrested. Here’s what we do know.

The charges and indictment against Trump will remain sealed and unavailable to the public until an arraignment before a Manhattan Supreme Court judge, according to NewsNation sources.

An arraignment typically involves a judge formally reading the charges and allegations into the court record.

A spokesperson from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg‘s office said they’ve contacted Trump’s attorney to coordinate a surrender date.

At that time, Trump is likely to present himself to the Manhattan DA’s office to be photographed and fingerprinted, according to NewsNation sources.

That process may vary, however, since the accused is a former president, said Michael Discioarro, a former assistant district attorney in New York City.

“It sounds like they want to do what in New York we call a perp walk … except in this case, this isn’t the average defendant,” he said. “This is Donald Trump.”

Normally, a defendant would be handcuffed, but defense attorney Janet Johnson, who is not involved in the case, told NewsNation it’s unlikely that will happen here.

“There was a lot of talk about (Trump) want(ing) to be handcuffed and there would be a big show of this,” Johnson said. “That’s is not going to happen. There’s no scenario where he’s going to be deemed a flight risk. He’s been out. He’s known that this was coming.”

According to the New York Times, Trump will be read a Miranda warning, notifying him of his right to remain silent and the right to an attorney. It’s likely he will be released on his own recognizance — that is, without posting money bail — because the indictment is expected to contain only nonviolent felony charges, the New York Times reported.

Trump, in a statement he issued Thursday afternoon, called Bragg a “disgrace.”

“Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on,” Trump said. “This is how Bragg spends his time!”

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.