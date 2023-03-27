Trump probe full of ‘ethical violations’: Dershowitz

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Of the four cases currently being investigated regarding former President Donald Trump, Alan Dershowitz said the Manhattan hush money probe is the weakest by far.

Ahead of the expected Manhattan grand jury meeting on Monday, Dershowitz, a Harvard law school emeritus professor and lawyer, joined “Morning in America,” arguing that the Trump probe is full of “ethical violations.”

Dershowitz even wrote a book about all four cases, arguing that all the cases against Trump are without merit. He explained that the title of his book “Get Trump” comes from the campaign promises of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James, in which they promised they would bring down Trump if they were reelected

“They went through all the statute books and they couldn’t find anything. There was no misdemeanor, there was no felony,” Dershowitz said. “This is the most contrived, made-up crime I’ve seen.”.

He said he has never seen a case anywhere like this, or a greater abuse of prosecutorial discretion, in the 60 years of his career.

Bragg, who took office last year, is leading the charge against Trump. Elected as a Democrat, he boasted time and time again on the campaign trail that he sued Trump over 100 times.

By using Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney who openly admitted to his own lawyers that he paid off adult film star Stormy Daniels alone, Dershowitz said it is against the ethical obligation of prosecutors to not put someone on the stand who could be lying.

“That’s a very serious ethical violation,” he said.

Dershowitz said the best thing would be to drop the case, and he would be pleasantly surprised if Bragg did.

House Republicans are now threatening to subpoena Bragg over the case.

Rep. Jim Jordan and other Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee are demanding Bragg provide the committee with information and testimony. In a letter to Bragg, the committee called the case a “politically motivated prosecution.”

However, if the grand jury decides to indict Trump, it would be the first-ever indictment of a former president.