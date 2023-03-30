Trump is ‘rallying’ Republican support: Former adviser

(NewsNation) — May Mailman, the former legal adviser to former President Donald Trump, thinks that Trump and his team know an indictment will help his chances in the primary.

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday in connection to his alleged role in a hush-money payment scheme.

Trump responded to the indictment Thursday evening, calling it “political persecution” and “election interference at the highest level in history” in a statement.

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable — indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference,” Trump said.

Mailman said that while Trump doesn’t want to be indicted, he does want to win.

“There’s a little bit of tension there,” Mailman told NewsNation host Leland Vittert.

“He’s not going after DeSantis. He is now rallying and collecting Republican support behind him. …This is what Republicans call ‘Good Trump,’ I guess, he’s hitting the right targets,” Mailman said.

Watch Mailman’s full interview in the video player above.