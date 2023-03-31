Trump supporters gather near Mar-a-Lago, react to indictment

PALM BEACH, Fla. (NewsNation) — Supporters and protesters have been gathering outside former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach overnight after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him Thursday evening in an alleged hush money investigation.

The indictment received mixed reactions: Some people were shocked while others felt like it was inevitable.

Some Trump supporters didn’t believe he’d actually be indicted.

“I couldn’t believe that such a travesty of justice was occurring in America. I mean, it’s ridiculous,” a Trump supporter told NewsNation. “It’s bad. Bad, bad, bad.”

Another Trump supporter said he expected the indictment, blaming it on the Democrats.

“No, I was not surprised because that’s the way the Democrats work. I was waiting for it. You know, they’re just corrupt, man. They are the most corrupt party that we have, unfortunately. And it’s a shame what’s happening to our country,” he said.

At least one person camped out near Trump’s Florida residence supported the grand jury’s decision to indict him.

“He’s constantly playing with fire and thinks he can get away with it. He pays people off, he threatens people, he bullies people. He lies to people. He hires lawyers to lie, and he gets away with it. Not this time,” the protester said.

The protester said that at one point in the night, she had to walk away from the crowd because she said she didn’t feel safe.

Local law enforcement remains ready in the event these gatherings get rowdy. Officers said they are expecting more people to show up later in the day as the weekend approaches.