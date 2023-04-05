Trump’s prosecution must prove he meant to influence election: Expert

(NewsNation) — Though some have criticized the case against former President Donald Trump as weak, one expert breaks down what exactly the prosecution needs in order to prove his guilt.

“It is a highly specific intent crime, meaning that there the prosecution has to prove that the intent for the payments was to influence an election. And you see that there is problems with that just based on the timing of the allegations that have been alleged in the indictment, which are all after the election took place,” said former federal prosecutor Katie Cherkasky.

Cherkasky joined NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” to break down the next steps in Trump’s prosecution and how former President Mike Pence’s testimony may impact it.

