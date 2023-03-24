Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(NewsNation) — An envelope with white powder was found in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office building, police said Friday.

Officials are now investigating.

The powder, the New York Post reported, was in an envelope marked “Alvin” and delivered by USPS to the mailroom.

No injuries were reported, according to the newspaper.

NewsNation has reached out to the DA’s office and NYPD for comment.

This incident happened as a New York grand jury looks into former President Donald Trump’s alleged hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump said last week with no proof that he would be arrested on Tuesday in connection to this case, though he still has not been indicted as of Friday.

