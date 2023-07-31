Mar-a-Lago property manager unable to enter plea in document case

Carlos De Oliveira, center, an employee of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court appearance with attorney John Irving, left, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Miami. De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago’s property manager, was added last week to the indictment with Trump and the former president’s valet, Walt Nauta, in the federal case alleging a plot to illegally keep top-secret records at Trump’s Florida estate and thwart government efforts to retrieve them. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(NewsNation) — Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos de Oliveira was unable to enter a plea as he faced charges related to obstruction of justice in a Florida courtroom on Monday.

De Oliveira is the third person charged, along with former President Donald Trump and Trump aide Walt Nauta. According to federal prosecutors, de Oliveira was involved in moving boxes containing classified documents around the resort and attempted to have security footage of those actions erased.

De Oliveira appeared in court but was not able to enter a plea because he did not have an attorney licensed in the state of Florida representing him. He was accompanied at the hearing by Washington D.C.-based attorney John Irving.

Trump and Nauta previously pleaded not guilty to charges in the same case, which centers around boxes of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. The indictment alleges Trump willfully retained classified documents after his presidency and attempted to obstruct efforts by the federal government to get those documents back, with the help of Nauta and de Oliveira. Trump is also accused of showing classified material to people not authorized to view it.

De Oliveira was released on a $100,000 bond and ordered to surrender his passport. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 10.