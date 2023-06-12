Miami officials upping security ahead of Trump arraignment

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Friday, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

MIAMI, Florida (NewsNation) — Miami officials are upping security ahead of expected protests at former president Donald Trump’s arraignment Tuesday.

“We obviously believe in the Constitution, we believe that people should have the right to express themselves, but we also believe in law and order,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said at a news conference Monday. “We hope that tomorrow will be peaceful.”

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said local law enforcement is working closely with state and federal partners to ensure a “comprehensive” security approach.

“All the individuals that are able to make any type of significant decision that impacts the deployment of resources or the shifting of strategies and techniques we’re gonna be using to keep the city safe, are gonna be in the same room altogether, working in unison,” Morales told reporters. “We will be conducting (a) layered approach.”

This means that depending on crowd size, there could be road closures and extra traffic downtown.

While Morales said officials don’t want to inconvenience anyone, they are taking this event seriously.

Referencing past events like the George Floyd protests, officials maintained they can handle large groups of people.

Morales said police can handle crowds from 5,000 people to 50,000.

“We know that there’s a potential for things taking a turn to the worst, but that’s not the Miami way,” Morales said.

Trump is indicted on 37 charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida after leaving the White House. He landed in Miami on Monday.

During an interview on WABC radio, Trump called on his supporters to join a planned protest at the Miami courthouse where he’s being arraigned.

“We need strength in our country now,” Trump said, speaking to his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone. “And they have to go out and they have to protest peacefully. They have to go out.”

The former president has called on his supporters to rally in his defense before, most notably in a speech on Jan. 6, before a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol after current President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

Vice reported some of Trump’s supporters have taken to social media with threats, including some to come “well armed” to planned protests.

However, while he acknowledged the posts, Morales said there are none that have been credible enough to cause any concern.