Blagojevich: Trump indictment is a ‘poisonous political hit’

(NewsNation) — Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is calling former President Donald Trump’s indictment a “poisonous political hit.”

“Why are they charging President Trump,” Blagojevich questioned during an appearance on “NewsNation Prime” on Sunday. “It’s so blatantly political. This is a poisonous political hit by a weaponized prosecutor who is engaged in political interference during an election year.”

Trump was indicted Thursday in the case involving his handling of classified documents. The Department of Justice unsealed the indictment Friday, revealing 37 felony counts that accuses Trump of willfully defying Justice Department demands that he return classified documents, enlisting aides in efforts to hide records and telling attorneys he wanted to defy a subpoena.

Special counsel Jack Smith took the helm of the investigation in November and recently spoke out on criticism of the case.

“Adherence to the rule of law is a bedrock principle of the Department of Justice. And our nation’s commitment to the rule of law sets an example for the world. We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone,” Smith said.

“Applying those laws, collecting facts — that’s what determines the outcome of an investigation. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Blagojevich insists some criminal prosecutors are “injecting themselves in the political process.”

“If you don’t like Trump, vote against him. But don’t prosecute him for things that are really not crimes at all,” Blagojevich told NewsNation’s Natasha Zouves. “In fact, if they’re anything, it’s a civil matter.”

Trump previously commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year sentence he was serving for corruption charges linked to Blagojevich’s attempt to sell the Senate seat once vacated by former President Barack Obama. Blagojevich ended up serving eight years. He has maintained his innocence and remained supportive of Trump.

“It’s hard for me to be unbiased,” Blagojevich said. “I have a great deal of regard for President Trump, for what he did for me. He turned what was a nightmare and stopped it.”

Blagojevich continued: “When I see what this guy Jack Smith is doing to President Trump, it’s déjà vu all over again.”

According to the Justice Department, Trump possessed documents containing military and nuclear secrets. Bill Barr, who served as an attorney general under Trump, said suggesting the former president is a victim of a “witch hunt” is “ridiculous.”

“It’s a very detailed indictment. And it’s very, very damning,” Barr told Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday. “And this idea of presenting Trump as a victim here, a victim of a witch hunt is ridiculous.”

“Yes, he’s been a victim in the past. Yes, his adversaries have obsessively pursued him with phony claims, and I’ve been at his side defending against them when he is a victim,” he added. “But this is much different. He’s not a victim here.”

Trump is the first former U.S. president to be faced with federal criminal charges. He is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday in Miami.

The Hill and The Associated Press contributed to this report.