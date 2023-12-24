Ron Johnson on Colorado Trump ruling: ‘Radical leftism has infiltrated every institution’ in US

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) joined the growing chorus of GOP critics of Colorado’s ruling disqualifying former President Trump from the state’s primary ballot, arguing “radical leftism” has “infiltrated” every institution in the U.S.

Asked on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo for his view on the Colorado ruling, Johnson said, “Well, radical leftism has infiltrated every institution in this country, our courts, our education system, government agencies. It’s a real problem.”

The Colorado Supreme Court handed down a bombshell ruling last week saying Trump engaged in an insurrection through his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

The 4-3 ruling said the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause — which states that those who took oaths to support the Constitution cannot engage in a rebellion against it — applies to the office of the president, overturning a lower court’s decision.

Trump’s campaign and a slew of GOP lawmakers railed against the decision, arguing it is an illegal attempt by Democrats to interfere with the election and prevent Trump from taking back the Oval Office in 2024.

The Colorado Supreme Court’s seven-member bench was entirely appointed by Democratic governors. Six have won retention elections, and a seventh will run to do so next year. Trump’s campaign last week said it would appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority.