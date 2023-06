Wall of documents in Mar-a-Lago storage room. Former President Donald Trump is facing charges in connection with classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home. Photo from Trump indictment.

(NewsNation) — Federal prosecutors say former President Donald Trump had classified documents related to the nation’s nuclear weapons, defense systems and potential military vulnerabilities at his Mar-a-Lago home.

The allegations are outlined in a 37-count criminal indictment that was unsealed Friday.

“Our laws that protect national defense information are critical for the safety and security of the United States and they must be enforced,” Special Counsel Jack Smith said at a press conference on Friday.

According to the indictment, the FBI seized 102 documents with classification markings from Mar-a-Lago back in August.

Trump stored boxes containing classified material in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room, prosecutors say.

The former president now faces seven different charges, including obstruction and 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information.

Here’s what we know about 31 documents related to national defense, according to the indictment.

Boxes of documents found in Mar-a-Lago Club’s Lake Room. Former President Donald Trump is facing charges in connection with classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home. (Photo from Trump indictment)

Classification Level: TOP SECRET

Document #1

Description: “Document dated May 3, 2018, concerning White House intelligence briefing related to various foreign countries”

Document #2

Description: “Document dated May 9, 2018, concerning White House intelligence briefing related to various foreign countries”

Document #3

Description: “Undated document concerning military capabilities of a foreign country and the United States, with handwritten annotation in black marker”

Document #4

Description: “Document dated May 6, 2019, concerning White House intelligence briefing related to foreign countries, including military activities and planning of foreign countries”

Document #5

Description: “Document dated June 2020 concerning nuclear capabilities of a foreign country”

Document #6

Description: “Document dated June 4, 2020, concerning White House intelligence briefing related to various foreign countries”

Document #7

Description: “Undated document concerning military attacks by a foreign country”

Document #8

Description: “Document dated November 2017 concerning military capabilities of a foreign country”

Document #9

Description: “Undated document concerning military capabilities of a foreign country and the United States”

Document #10

Description: “Document dated January 2020 concerning military capabilities of a foreign country”

Document #11

Description: “Undated document concerning timeline and details of attack in a foreign country”

Document #12

Description: “Document dated August 2019 concerning regional military activity of a foreign country”

Document #13

Description: “Document dated Aug. 30, 2019, concerning White House intelligence briefing related to various foreign countries, with handwritten annotation in black marker”

Document #14

Description: “Undated document concerning military activity of a foreign country”

Document #15

Description: “Document dated October 24, 2019, concerning military activity of foreign countries and the United States”

Document #16

Description: “Document dated Nov. 7, 2019, concerning military activity of foreign countries and the United States”

Document #17

Description: “Document dated November 2019 concerning military activity of foreign countries”

Document #18

Description: “Document dated Oct. 18, 2019, concerning White House intelligence briefing related to various foreign countries”

Document #19

Description: “Document dated Oct. 18, 2019, concerning military capabilities of a foreign country”

Document #20

Description: “Document dated Oct. 15, 2019, concerning military activity in a foreign country”

Document #21

Description: “Document dated February 2017 concerning military activity of a foreign country”

Classification Level: SECRET

Document #1

Description: “Document dated Oct. 21, 2018, concerning communications with a leader of a foreign country”

Document #2

Description: “Document dated Oct. 4, 2019, concerning military capabilities of a foreign country”

Document #3

Description: “Pages of undated document concerning projected regional military capabilities of a foreign country and the United States”

Document #4

Description: “Document dated January 2020 concerning military options of a foreign country and potential effects on United States interests”

Document #5

Description: “Document dated February 2020 concerning policies in a foreign country”

Document #6

Description: “Document dated December 2019 concerning foreign country support of terrorist acts against United States interests”

Document #7

Description: “Document dated March 2020 concerning military operations against United States forces and others”

Document #8

Description: “Undated document concerning nuclear weaponry of the United States”

Document #9

Description: “Undated document concerning military capabilities of foreign countries”

Classification Level: UNMARKED

Document #1