Sheriff: Trump will be treated ‘like anyone accused of a crime’

(NewsNation) — Fulton County, Georgia, Sheriff Pat Labat said Tuesday his office is preparing for the possibility of former President Trump being indicted in their country, WSB-TV reports.

Labat said if indicted, Trump will be treated like anyone else accused of a crime, including fingerprints and a mugshot.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Sheriff Labat said.

Regarding security plants, Labat said Fulton County plans to implement what they’ve learned from Trump’s indictment and arraignments in New York, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

Labat said they plan to work with local, county, state, and federal law enforcement in preparation for that day if it should arrive.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis previously said she’ll announce charging decisions later this month.