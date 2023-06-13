Brief disruption outside Miami court precedes Trump hearing

MIAMI (NewsNation) — The Department of Homeland Security briefly moved people away from the area outside the Miami federal courthouse where former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon due to a potential threat.

An officer told NewsNation that there was “an item” that needed to be removed from outside the courthouse. The item was later confirmed to be a “suspicious package” by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Officers appear to be looking at this tv. Someone brought it to the courthouse earlier. I watched them get out of their car and strap it to a pole.



This is DHS removing that tv maybe 15 min before they told us to move across the street. @NewsNation pic.twitter.com/P8CfRj3mxD — Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) June 13, 2023

The bomb squad was reportedly on the way to the courthouse to remove the item, and police dogs searched media tents for further threats.

Officers investigated a TV that was strapped to a pole outside the courthouse earlier in the day. NewsNation correspondent Brooke Shafer said she saw the person who brought the TV, which had a profane message against the assembled news media, get out of their car and watched them strap it to the pole.

DHS officers removed the TV about 15 minutes before they told media personnel to move across the street.

The TV in question was loaded into the back of a police cruiser a little after Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez arrived at the scene.

Police determined the area was safe after further investigation, and gave the media the all-clear to return to the media tents.