Swatting incident reported at home of judge in Trump’s civil trial

(NewsNation) — Nassau County Police responded to a swatting incident at the home of the judge in Trump’s civil trial Thursday morning.

Nassau County Police confirmed to NewsNation that they responded to an incident at Judge Arthur Engoron’s Nassau County home at 5:30 a.m, which they referred to as a swatting attempt. No arrests were made.

Other reports indicate the incident may have been a bomb threat, with the bomb squad responding to Engoron’s home.

Trump’s civil trial is set to begin closing arguments Thursday and last week Engoron moved to prevent Trump from delivering the arguments himself. The ruling came after Trump’s lawyers missed a deadline to agree to ground rules, including ensuring Trump would stick to relevant matters and not deliver a “campaign speech” or attack the judge and courtroom staff.

Trump has repeatedly butted heads with Engoron, defying a limited gag order that was meant to prevent him from attacking the judge and staff on social media.

The case is being decided by the judge because neither side asked for a jury trial before proceedings began. In a pretrial ruling, Engoron already found Trump committed years of fraud. Along with six undecided claims, the question is if or how he will be held liable, with the prosecution seeking monetary damages and to have Trump and his sons barred from doing business in New York.

A swatting attempt was also made on Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Trump’s federal election subversion case. Police received a false report that a shooting had occurred at her address.

The attempts come as there has been an uptick in swatting attempts against public officials of both parties.