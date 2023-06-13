Trump to be arraigned on federal charges in Miami

MIAMI (NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in to U.S. Marshals on Tuesday in Miami, where he will be arraigned on federal charges over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The former president will be booked and processed before going in front of a judge Tuesday afternoon.

Trump was indicted last week on 37 counts, including 31 counts under the Espionage Act in connection to the mishandling of classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago residence. He is expected to plead not guilty on all 37 felony charges.

Already, there are divisive opinions on the case, with those on the left and right at odds over the legitimacy of the investigation.

The charges against him alleged Trump refused to return those documents to the National Archives and Records Administration.

The FBI searched Mar-a-Lago in 2022, recovering 102 classified documents from his residence. Those documents included sensitive national security information, including information about the military and nuclear capabilities of foreign countries, information about America’s nuclear weapons, U.S. military contingency plans and correspondence from foreign leaders.

Officials also accused Trump of sharing the documents and classified military information with people who don’t have security clearances.

The charges Trump is facing are serious. The 37 counts of willfully retaining national defense information come with a maximum sentence of 10 years each. The conspiracy to obstruct justice charge has a maximum sentence of 20 years. If he is found guilty, adding all the charges up together, the maximum sentence could be about 400 years in prison.

It is unknown how much the public will hear from, or even see, the former president. Local reports in Miami said it’s possible Trump will enter the building through an underground garage.

Also, cameras and electronic recording devices are not allowed in the courthouse.

During Trump’s court appearance in New York City a few months ago, media outlets were allowed to take some pictures right before the hearing. There was also video of the former president walking into the courtroom.

However, that won’t be the case on Tuesday.

The judge for Tuesday’s hearing denied a media request for photos and videos for Trump’s court appearance, saying it would undermine the massive security arrangements put in place.

The former president arrived in South Florida Monday night, where he spent the night at his resort in Doral. There, he huddled with advisers and continued to maintain his innocence.

In one of his most recent Truth Social posts, Trump wrote, “Election interference at a level never before seen in our country.”

Trump is not expected to stay in Florida long. He is set to fly back to New Jersey for a private fundraiser and scheduled press event to respond to charges immediately after his 3 p.m. ET hearing Tuesday.