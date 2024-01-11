Live: Trump speaks after defiant statement in New York civil case

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump lashed out at prosecutors as his civil case entered closing arguments, calling the case “fraud” against him.

Speaking to media outside the New York City courthouse where prosecutors are seeking $370 million in damages and asking Trump and his sons be barred from doing business in New York, the former president called the case a “political witchhunt” and “election interference.”

“We have a great company, we’re very innocent, we did everything right,” Trump said.

He lashed out against key witness Michael Cohen, his former lawyer, calling him discredited. Trump also claimed businesses were fleeing New York because of such prosecutions.

“They should pay me damages,” Trump said. “They should be paying me indefinitely, this is a disgraceful situation.”

The messaging is consistent with what Trump has said throughout the trial, that he doesn’t think it was fair and that he believes state Attorney General Letitia James is politically motivated.

Prior to his appearance, Trump was briefly allowed to speak in court. Judge Arthur Engoron had previously ruled Trump could not deliver closing arguments after his team failed to agree to conditions including sticking to the facts of the trial, avoiding making a campaign speech and not attacking the judge or prosecutors.

In court, Trump said he borrowed money because banks wanted him to do so.

“This is a fraud on me, what has happened here,” he said. “They want to make sure I don’t win again, this is partially election interference. There is a person in this room that hates Trump.”

He then became contentious, with Engoron asking Trump’s lawyers to control their client.

The stakes are very high for Trump and it’s almost certain his legal team will appeal whatever decision comes down.

While closing arguments are happening on Thursday, the ruling may not come for some time. Engoron is expected to deliver a written verdict sometime before the end of the month.