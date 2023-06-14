Trump campaign raises $2 million after arraignment on federal charges

Former President Trump’s campaign brought in roughly $2 million in the hours after he was arraigned Tuesday on federal charges stemming from his retention of classified documents after leaving office.

A source familiar with the figures confirmed to The Hill that Trump’s campaign raised $2.04 million during a dinner with donors and campaign bundlers at Trump’s Bedminster, N.J., club Tuesday night.

Trump joined the event following remarks to supporters there.

Politico first reported on the campaign’s fundraising figures.

The dinner was Trump’s first major fundraiser of his 2024 campaign, but it coincided with his arraignment in Miami.

Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon to charges on 37 counts following a Department of Justice indictment alleging he violated the Espionage Act and obstructed justice in taking classified records from his presidency and refusing to return them.

The indictment alleges Trump kept the documents in various rooms of his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, which frequently hosted large events and gatherings. It also says on two occasions, he spoke about specific classified materials with staffers at his New Jersey club who did not have security clearances.

The fundraising figures also reflect how Trump and his team have managed to turn his legal woes into enthusiasm among supporters for his 2024 White House bid.

Trump traveled directly from his arraignment to a popular Cuban restaurant in Miami, where he mingled with supporters and posed for photos. He then made his way to Bedminster, where supporters sang him “Happy Birthday” in the middle of a speech where the former president decried the charges as political persecution.