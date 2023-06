When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week announced he was “immediately” putting a string of buoys in the middle of the Rio Grande in this South Texas town there were few details and a lot of questions — from locals, as well as federal officials. Border Report went to Eagle Pass on Monday and learned that the buoys aren’t yet deployed in the water. But Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez told Border Report that they hope to have the string of 1,000-feet buoys anchored in the international river by early July.