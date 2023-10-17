Trump claims ‘witch hunt’ as he goes to watch New York trial

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump was back in court New York City Tuesday to watch the trial for a civil fraud lawsuit against him brought by state Attorney General Letitia James.

James alleges that Trump and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by overvaluing his assets and inflating his net worth in order to make deals and secure favorable loans as well as tax benefits.

She started investigating the former president in 2019, after his former attorney Michael Cohen testified to Congress that the politician had a history of misrepresenting his assets’ value. However, though he was originally planned to take the witness stand on Tuesday, Cohen’s court appearance was delayed at least last week because of a health problem.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the day’s court proceedings, Trump reiterated his feeling that the trial was a “witch hunt,” and bemoaned the fact that he will not be getting a jury.

“It’s a very unfair situation that they put me in. I want a jury, I’m entitled to a jury,” Trump said. “This is a case that should have never been brought.”

Although he has repeatedly complained about not having a jury, saying Tuesday he would not have gotten one even if he “begged,” Axios wrote that a court docket shows his own legal team did not request one.

Along with saying that he was being put on trial for political reasons, Trump also claimed his assets were actually “undervalued.”

“The financial statements are — the actual statement is very much less than the actual worth,” he said. “The actual worth is higher. So, therefore, it’s very conservative.”

James declined to comment as she headed into court Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.