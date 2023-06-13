Trump greets supporters at Cuban restaurant after arraignment

(NewsNation) — After former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 37 felony counts that he hoarded classified documents, he spent time at a local Cuban restaurant in Miami, where he was met with cheers and jeers.

At Versailles, a restaurant where a number of presidential candidates stop during their campaigns, a crowd of supporters prayed with Trump and even sang “Happy Birthday” to the former president, who was born on June 14.

However, while the crowd was largely enthusiastic for Trump’s arrival, one person was escorted out of the restaurant after shouting, “President Trump are you ready to go to jail?” according to a pool report.

“Thank you everybody,” Trump said, while reiterating his claims that the accusations against him are “corrupt.”

“We have a country that is in decline like never before,” he said, and mentioned a speech he would be giving later in the night.