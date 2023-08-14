Georgia grand jury hands down indictments in Trump election probe: reports

FILE — Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast, June 1, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. In a written submission Thursday, June 8, 2023, lawyers for Trump say a $5 million jury award for his sexual abuse and defamation of columnist E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room, in 1996, should be slashed to less than $1 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(NewsNation) — According to reports, a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, handed down 10 indictments related to efforts by former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

The grand jury in Fulton County met Monday in a session lasting well past the court’s usual close of business before handing down the indictment, signed by Judge Robert McBurney. Documents were presented around 9 p.m. ET by the county courts clerk to the Fulton County judge who for months has been presiding over the investigation.

The charges come more than two years after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began investigating the former president after he was heard on a recorded phone call pressuring Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

If Trump is named, it will be the fourth indictment against the former president.

The Trump campaign released a statement ahead of the unsealing, accusing Willis and other Democrats of attempting to interfere with the election.

“Ripping a page from Crooked Joe Biden’s playbook, Willis has strategically stalled her investigation to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign,” the statement read.

The campaign called the indictments a “grave threat” to Democracy and an assault on Trump’s First Amendment right to free speech.

He was first indicted in April by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for falsifying business records and faces 34 counts in that case.

In June, Trump was indicted on 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents after he left office.

Trump — who is the current front-runner to win the GOP nomination in 2024 — is also facing federal charges stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted the former president for allegedly conspiring to defraud the country.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated. NewsNation is working to confirm these reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.