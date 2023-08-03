Trump to be arraigned on new charges over 2020 election

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — In preparation for Thursday’s arraignment of former President Donald Trump, police have set up barricades around the federal courthouse in Washington D.C.

Trump is expected to arrive at the courthouse to be fingerprinted and formally charged in the latest case against him. Federal investigators have accused the former president of a criminal scheme that ultimately led to the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team alleged that Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but remained determined to stay in power, spreading lies in order to do so.

However, the former president claims he really believed the election was stolen, and still believes this today.

The investigation involved many interviews, including with former Vice President Mike Pence, who spoke about the case while on the campaign trail Wednesday.

“I had no right to overturn the election. On that day, President Trump asked me to put him over the Constitution but I chose the Constitution, and I always will,” Pence said. “I really do believe that anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States.”

However, Pence went on to say that Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Overnight, the former president posted to Truth Social, calling for the trial to be moved out of D.C.:

“The latest Fake ‘case’ brought by Crooked Joe Biden & Deranged Jack Smith will hopefully be moved to an impartial Venue, such as the politically unbiased nearby State of West Virginia! IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial in Washington, D.C., which is over 95% anti-Trump, & for which I have called for a Federal TAKEOVER in order to bring our Capital back to Greatness. It is now a high crime embarrassment to our Nation and, indeed, the World. This Indictment is all about Election Interference!!!”

Ahead of this trial, details about the judge who will oversee the case continue to be revealed.

Judge Tanya Chutkin was named to her post by former President Barack Obama and has built a reputation as being tough on Jan. 6 defendants.

Federal judges are randomly selected to preside over criminal cases.

The arraignment will begin around 4 p.m. ET. Road closures and possible protests are expected outside the courthouse later in the day.