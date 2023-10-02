Trump: New York Fraud case greatest ‘witch hunt of all time’

Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in New York. Trump is making a rare, voluntary trip to court in New York for the start of a civil trial in a lawsuit that already has resulted in a judge ruling that he committed fraud in his business dealings. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump called the New York civil fraud case over his business practices “a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time,” as he arrived for trial.

Trump is accused of misrepresenting his net worth to the tune of billions. He said he plans to appear in court “to fight for my name and reputation.”

“It’s a scam. It’s a sham,” the Republican said, reiterating claims that New York Attorney General Letitia James’ suit is a politically motivated attempt to thwart his return to the White House.

The case, which could last almost three months, will be decided by Judge Arthur Engoron. Engoron already has ruled that Trump committed fraud in his business dealings. It is a non-jury trial, so Engoron will decide on six other claims in the lawsuit.

The ruling, if upheld on appeal, would also shift control of some of his companies to a court-appointed receiver and could force him to give up prized New York properties such as Trump Tower, a Wall Street office building, golf courses and a suburban estate.

Trump called it “a corporate death penalty.”

James, a Democrat, is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York.

Trump, the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential race, has denied wrongdoing. He says that James and the judge are undervaluing such assets as Mar-a-Lago, and that it didn’t matter what he put on his financial statements because they have a disclaimer that says they shouldn’t be trusted.

Before the trial Monday, James reiterated her position that Trump for years engaged in “persistent and repeated fraud.”

“No matter how powerful you are, and no matter how much money you think you have, no one is above the law,” she said on her way into the courthouse.

Trump isn’t expected to testify for several weeks. His trip to court Monday marked a remarkable departure from his past practice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.