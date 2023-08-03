Trump pleads not guilty to charges he tried overturning 2020 election

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Federal investigators have accused Trump of a criminal scheme that ultimately led to the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. An indictment from Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith charges Trump with four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Smith’s team alleges Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but was so determined to stay in power he spread lies in order to do so.

If convicted, Trump faces multiple years in prison.

The court proceedings took place in the E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. Trump arrived there from New Jersey earlier that afternoon.

Smith was in the courtroom Thursday, and three police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan.6 were also seen entering the courthouse.

Prosecutors did not seek pretrial detention at the arraignment. As part of the conditions for his release, U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadyaha said Trump cannot violate local, state or federal law and also cannot communicate about the facts of the case except with his counsel.

“Please listen to the warnings I am about to give you,” Upadyaha told Trump, saying if he fails to comply with these conditions, a warrant could be issued for his arrest and he could be charged with contempt of court.

Trump nodded when asked if he was prepared to comply with these conditions.

Before boarding his plane to leave D.C., Trump addressed reporters on the tarmac, saying it’s a “sad day.”

“When you look at what’s happening, this is a persecution of a political opponent,” Trump said. “This was never supposed to happen in America.”

While the arraignment was handled Thursday before Upadyaha, going forward, this case will be presided over by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was appointed by then-President Barack Obama. Chutkan has been described as one of the toughest punishers of Capitol rioters.

John Lauro, Trump’s lawyer, asked for more time, and said in motion papers his legal team will ask for the exclusion of a speedy trial. Upadyaha gave him five days to do so with Chutkan.

Trump’s next court date in this case is set for Aug. 28 of this year.

Earlier in the day, law enforcement officials ramped up security outside the federal courthouse where Trump’s arraignment was, setting up barricades in the area.

“Like with any protected movement, there is a very robust and layered security plan for the former president’s appearance,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the United States Secret Service said in a statement. Guglielmi added that to accommodate the motorcade, there were “limited traffic implications” on roadways approaching the federal courthouse.

Media, security, protestors outside the DC Federal courthouse in anticipation for former President Trump’s arraignment pic.twitter.com/YL8vr8Fxvb — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) August 3, 2023

This is the third criminal case brought against Trump in less than six months. Between the three indictments, Trump faces a total of 78 criminal counts.

Smith’s office has previously charged Trump with 40 felony counts accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago and refusing to give them back.

In New York, the former president was charged with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to an adult film star during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has also pleaded not guilty in those cases as well.

In coming weeks, prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia are expected to announce charging decisions in another investigation into efforts to subvert election results in the state.

Despite these legal woes, Trump still leads the GOP primary field — in several polls, more than half of Republican voters currently support him for the 2024 nomination.

The Associated Press and Steven Joachim contributed to this report.