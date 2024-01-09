Trump’s presidential immunity claims reach appeals court hearing

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump returned to Washington to attend a federal appeals court hearing focused on whether he is immune from prosecution on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The outcome of the arguments carries enormous ramifications both for the landmark criminal case against Trump and for the broader, and legally untested, question of whether an ex-president can be prosecuted for acts committed in the White House.

Tuesday’s hearing features a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Both parties are presenting oral arguments followed by a question-and-answer period with the legal teams.

Trump’s legal team argues all of the alleged criminal activity happened while Trump was in office, and his decisions to question the 2020 election results was within his duty as president.

Despite the attorneys highlighting Trump’s acquittal in impeachment related to the Jan. 6 case, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkin, overseeing the trial, rejects this argument. The Special Counsel prosecuting Trump contends that a president can be prosecuted for illegal action to retain power.

“Of course I was entitled, as President of the United States and Commander in Chief, to Immunity. I wasn’t campaigning, the Election was long over. I was looking for voter fraud,” Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post, ahead of Tuesday’s hearing.

He also accused President Joe Biden of weaponizing the Department of Justice.

However, during a speech in South Carolina on Monday, Biden took aim at Trump’s actions on Jan. 6.

“For hours the defeated former president sat in a private dining room from the Oval Office and did nothing. Nothing, absolutely nothing. His actions were among the worst dereliction of duty by any president in American history,” Biden said.

A swift ruling is anticipated in Tuesday’s hearing, potentially leading to an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court from the losing side. Although the federal election interference trial was initially set for early March, it is currently on hold, awaiting the outcome of the appeals process.