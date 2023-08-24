Trump expected to surrender at Fulton County Jail

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump is set to surrender in Fulton County, Georgia, on Thursday, a little more than a week since he was indicted on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election in that state.

“I will be proudly arrested,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The former president is accused of orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to remain president and faces other related charges laid out in the indictment, in addition to the RICO charge.

However, Trump has denied all allegations against him.

Trump and 18 co-defendants were charged under the state’s Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law, and were given until this Friday at noon E.T. to surrender to Georgia authorities.

Fulton County authorities have said they plan to treat Trump as they would any inmate. That means he will be booked, fingerprinted and likely have his mug shot taken. The former president is not expected to stay inside the jail long, and his legal team has already negotiated a bond of $200,000.

Of Trump’s 18 co-defendants, only nine have turned themselves in so far, including former New York Mayor and Trump’s former attorney Rudy Guiliani, who turned himself in on Wednesday. He was released on a $150,000 bond.

“This indictment is a travesty,” Guiliani said. “This is an assault on our Constitution.”

Authorities released Guiliani’s mug shot alongside several others, including former Georgia GOP Chair David Shafer and former Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and John Eastman.

“I am confident that when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my co-defendants and I will be fully vindicated,” Eastman said.

The remaining have until Friday to be booked.

This week, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump’s Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark asked a judge to block their arrests in Fulton County as their legal teams attempt to move the case to federal court, hoping to avoid that Friday booking deadline.

A Georgia judge denied that request on Thursday.

The Hill contributed to this report.