Trump notified he’s a target in classified documents case

Former President Trump leaves the stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump has been informed he is a target in the investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, sources confirmed to NewsNation.

It’s a sign that the Justice Department may be moving closer to indicting the former president, who has been under investigation since the FBI recovered classified documents at his Palm Beach, Florida, home last fall.

Trump denied this in a Truth Social post, and in a fundraising email hours after initial reports of the notification surfaced.

“No one has told me I’m being indicted, and I shouldn’t be because I’ve done NOTHING wrong,” Trump said earlier Wednesday on Truth Social.

Trump’s legal team received the letter from prosecutors confirming he’s a target on Wednesday, sources said. It indicates Special Counsel Jack Smith is looking directly at Trump’s actions, as opposed to just those of the people around Trump.

Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the probe that is trying to determine which laws, if any, Trump or others broke by keeping classified documents after he left the White House.

Trump’s legal team recently met with the Justice Department to discuss the investigation. They argued in a letter requesting the meeting that the former president is being treated unfairly.

While a notification from the Justice Department is a strong signal that an indictment could follow, the target could ultimately end up not being charged.

