Who is Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos de Oliveira?

The updated indictment against former President Donald Trump, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira is photographed Thursday, July 27, 2023. Trump is facing accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations. The allegations were made Thursday in an updated grand jury indictment that adds new charges against Trump and adds another defendant to the case. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

(NewsNation) — A third person has been charged in connection with the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump, who has been indicted for improperly retaining and storing classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago home. But who is property manager Carlos de Oliveira?

De Oliveira was added to the federal indictment as special counsel Jack Smith also brought additional charges against Trump in the case.

De Oliveira, 56, has been described as a longtime Mar-a-Lago employee who worked in a number of roles prior to becoming property manager in January 2022.

Local Palm Beach, Florida, station WPTV described de Oliveira as someone who kept to himself and played golf and was generally known as a nice guy.

Per the indictment, de Oliveira and Trump aide Walt Nauta, who has already been indicted in the case, were caught on surveillance cameras moving boxes of documents. De Oliveira also allegedly helped Nauta load boxes of documents on a Trump plane set to fly the former president and his family north for the summer.

According to the indictment, de Oliveira later spoke to the IT manager, stating the “boss” — presumably Trump — wanted the footage deleted. He is also accused of draining the resort’s pool and flooding the room where surveillance footage was stored.

De Oliveira now faces multiple charges related to attempting to obstruct justice, altering or destroying records and making false statements.

In the new indictment, Trump and Nauta are also charged with two additional charges of attempting to obstruct justice, related to the reported effort to delete surveillance footage showing Nauta and de Oliveira moving boxes around.

In addition to the federal indictment, Trump is facing charges in New York regarding falsifying business records. He is also facing a possible third indictment on federal charges related to the events of Jan. 6 and his efforts to allegedly overturn election results in the 2020 election.

The charges have not dimmed the former president’s enthusiasm when it comes to seeking the 2024 GOP nomination, as he continues to lead in the race.