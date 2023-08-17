Trump Georgia case: Who is Judge Scott McAfee?

ATLANTA (NewsNation) — In the coming weeks, he’s likely to be one of the most recognizable faces in the country. But for now, Scott McAfee, 34, is a newly-appointed judge who will be presiding over one of the most historic cases in American history.

McAfee is tasked with overseeing the Georgia case against Donald Trump and 18 others in connection with the former president and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

“The former president of the United States is involved, as a young jurist, that’s going to be pressure in and of itself,” said Lawrence Zimmerman, a criminal defense attorney in Atlanta. “You’re dealing with somebody (former President Trump) who’s formidable, has millions of followers and who likes to tweet about everybody and criticize them. So for most judges that would be something very novel in of itself, but for someone who has no experience, it’s going to be even a little harder.”

McAfee was assigned to the Georgia case Monday night as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, D, unveiled a 98-page indictment charging Trump and 18 others on charges related to their efforts to overturn the 2020 Georgia election results. Trump alone faces 13 counts, ranging from issuing false statements and impersonating a public officer to conspiracy and racketeering.

The judge was appointed to the bench just six months ago by Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after previously serving as inspector general for the state from 2021 to 2023.

According to his biography, McAfee has spent the majority of his 10-year legal career in public service. Before accepting the inspector general position, he worked for eight years as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia and as an assistant district attorney in Fulton County.

Reported to NewsNation affiliate The Hill, McAfee graduated from Emory University in 2010 with a degree in political science and music after attending the school on a scholarship to play cello in the school’s symphony orchestra, as per his biography. He later received his law degree from the University of Georgia in 2013.

NewsNation affiliate The Hill contributed to this report.